Still Beautiful Foundation thanks FCIB CIBC for their support | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Still Beautiful Foundation today February 20, 2020 presented FCIB CIBC St. Maarten with a token of appreciation for their financial support to the efforts of the foundation.

FCIB CIBC selected the Still Beautiful Foundation to be the recipient of the proceeds generated from their annual walk for a cure walk a thon in 2018, which helped the foundation realize some of their goals.

The Foundation has been in existence for five (5) years and was created with a primary focus of providing support to Cancer patients and their families, in particular “BREAST CANCER” patients, through counseling and support both individually and in groups. This support can be via events, campaigns, personal talks or by providing items to help improve their quality of life.

The Still Beautiful Foundation recently hosted a few events with these goals. Bold & Breastless with American Motivational speaker and cancer Survivor Shondia McFadden and thereafter a “play for a cure” soft ball knock out.

Both events were very well received by the Sint Maarten Community with one providing information about breast cancer and the other providing exercise & entertainment while raising funds for the Foundation to be able to continue the fight.

In addition to these events and participating in the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, the Still Beautiful Foundation made the lives of patients at the White & Yellow Cross Foundation and Cancer patients receiving Chemotherapy at the SMMC a little more comfortable.

The foundation donated blankets to the White & Yellow Cross foundation for some of its clients, in addition to the SMMC Chemotherapy department, to be provided to patients receiving treatment locally.

“The hope is for these blankets to help keep those patients receiving chemo from feeling cold, which can be a side effect of the medication” commented Still Beautiful treasurer Cresencia Brown.

Cancer patients are faced with immense struggles and sacrifice and sometimes feel overwhelmed. The Still Beautiful Foundation wants these persons to know that they are not alone and to keep fighting. And Still Beautiful will continue to do everything possible to show persons fighting Cancer that no matter what they go through, they have support.

Marcellina Loblack, founder of the Still Beautiful Foundation and a breast cancer survivor pointed out that Breast Cancer has touched most people in the Caribbean in one form or another. “Look at the team of the Still Beautiful Foundation, we are no different.

It is for this reason that we continue to give back. Breast Cancer does not discriminate. It affects everyone regardless of race or sex, and neither should we. Everyone should Go out and get checked. Both Men & Women. And remember you are still beautiful before, during and beyond.

If you would like to donate, volunteer or find out more about the Still Beautiful Foundation please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or via facebook at stillbeautifulsxm

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30035:still-beautiful-foundation-thanks-fcib-cibc-for-their-support&Itemid=504