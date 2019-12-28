Super Yacht Season described as fascinating, fantastic and eye-popping | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – With the 2019 – 2020 Super Yachts season already having started and as we head into the peak of the Yachts season, which traditionally runs between December 15 – March 15, we take pleasure in welcoming our loyal season guests (back) to our beautiful and amazing island. St. Maarten really appreciates your loyalty, according to a statement from the island’s tourism authorities.

“Post hurricane Irma, the Super Yacht industry has shown its resilience as it continues to develop and excel as one of the islands’ critical segment of our overall tourism product. As the island continues to grow as a preferred Super Yacht destination, the projected positive outlook for the 2019 – 2020 Super Yacht season is proving so far to be on track to provide the islands inhabitants and guests with another fascinating, fantastic and eye-popping season.

“Since the October/November, start of the Super Yacht season, the island has already witnessed arrival and still counting to receive well over 50 Super Yacht visits to its Marinas, Port, along with the Great Bay and Simpson Bay anchorages.

“St. Maarten, as a preferred destination, with its wide variety of shops, restaurants and casinos along with its buzzing nightlife, continues to offer the many captains, their crew and guests with a wonderful experience during their stay, while the islands’ vast experienced and qualified marine shore support services, which are second to none, remain readily available to provide our guests with first hand quality service.

“Most recently three major international magazines, namely; Bloomberg, Vanity Fair and Forbes have all ran positive articles recognizing the high demand amongst members of the Super Yacht community to visit St. Maarten as a preferred destination and calling it the number one Caribbean destination for Super Yachts, which further supports the projected positive outlook for the 2019-2020 local Super Yacht season.

“Let us remain proud of the fact that a key part of the ‘St. Maarten Experience’ remains the friendliness of the islands’ people, and as such the Ministry of Tourism Economic Affairs Transportation and Telecommunication and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau encourages each and every one to welcome (back) all of the island’s guests.

“May it be, stay-over, cruise or yachting and do hope that you enjoy the scenery of these majestic looking Super Yachts as they enter through the Simpson Bay Bridge or while they are docked or anchored at any of the island’s many marinas or docking facilities. Season Greetings to All!”

For additional information, visit the official site of the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau at www.vacationstmaarten.com

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29035:super-yacht-season-described-as-fascinating,-fantastic-and-eye-popping&Itemid=450