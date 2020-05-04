Suspect arrested by Police and Marines after foot chase at garage compound | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SUCKER GARDEN) – The Central Dispatch directed several patrols to Lulu’s garage in Sucker Garden on May 3rd, 2020 around 08.20 am, where a man was seen breaking into a car, police said in a statement on Sunday evening.

On arrival at the garage, the police saw an unknown man on the grounds of the storage place of the towing company. He was approached by the officers who asked him to identify himself and the reason for being on the property.

While being approached by the officers they noticed that suspect began acting very nervous and decided to pass between some of the stored cars in the yard and then attempt to run away. The officers together with the marines who also arrived at the location immediately started a foot chase to apprehend the suspect.

After a short foot chase, the suspect with initials D.L.M. was arrested near a house in the Sucker Garden area. He was transferred to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held pending further investigation. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31254:suspect-arrested-by-police-and-marines-after-foot-chase-at-garage-compound&Itemid=451