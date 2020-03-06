SXM Airport takes COVID-19 on with dynamic information session for staff and internal stakeholders | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – SXM Airport is proactively working with all the relevant government agencies on St. Maarten to strategically execute the required responses and awareness actions, as it relates to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).The initiative comes following the announcement from the World Health Organization (WHO) that declared the outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, was first reported in China on December 2019.

Meanwhile, the Airport has since initiated its’ infectious disease awareness campaign, through a Contingency Plan to determine the significant safeguards for the situation and have already accelerated the efforts thus far.

Gerald Baptiste of the SXM Airport Rescue and Firefighting Department (R&FF) and Eva Lista – De Weever, Department Head of the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) were amongst the primary speakers at the information session on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), which was appropriately entitled, “Awareness and Protection” at the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM). The open walk-in session was held with the airport community at the Departure Hall on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The stakeholders included airlines and handlers, concessionaires, Immigration, Customs, ground handling workers, cargo operators, VIP’s, car rental operators and more.

Dr. Sonia Swanston – Meade, the assigned company doctor of the Airport also served as a speaker and further disclosed the symptoms of the infectious disease and the healthy practices to follow while at the workplace or traveling via the airport. CPS presented the case definition and listed the necessary prevention measures for yourself and those around you. Another point of dialogue included the topic “How to effectively communicate your symptoms to a physician?”

“We were well received by the airport’s staff and stakeholders that took the time out to attend the airport’s information session. All the related questions posed were valid and in line with the worldwide concerns of the outbreak. It was a wonderful experience to collaborate with other local health practitioners and emergency departments and CPS is open to more joint efforts, to better inform the population about the disease. I hope the takeaway message is that the Ministry of Public Health is doing what we can to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors,” summarized the Department Head of the Collective Preventive Services, Eva Lista – De Weever.

