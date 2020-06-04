SXM Airport to Re-open around July 1st. Residents and Students can Return and go into Quarantine | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) is expected to resume total operations around July 1st, but to a specified number of islands that are considered as COVID-19 free, the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) announced on Wednesday during the press briefing.

This is contingent on the COVID-19 situation within the country. The islands being considered that the international airport would re-open to are Anguilla, St. Barths, Saba, St. Eustatius, Bonaire, Curacao, and Aruba.

Government is also taking a cautious approach in connection with the return of residents and students from abroad. A maximum number of 35 persons will be allowed to return at any one time between June 1 to the 30th and will have to go into a two-week quarantine at a government facility. They will also be responsible for covering their own costs while there.

