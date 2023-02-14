SYBA Begins Championship Season | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Soualiga Youth Basketball Association (SYBA) successfully completed its first day of games for its 2023 Championship League season.

The league features the under 19 (U19), under 17 (U17), and under 15 (U15) categories that are competing for the title of League Champs. SYBA is also featuring two (2) younger categories; under 11 (U11) and under 13 (U13). SYBA is responsible for the promotion, expansion, and management of youth basketball on St. Maarten with a focus on the proper development of student athletes.

Monday’s games featured Robbie’s Stars versus Performance Sport Academy (PSA) Spartans in the under 15 (U15) category. The PSA Spartans defeated Robbie’s Stars with a score of 52 - 10.

The second game of the night pitted the CIA Bullsharks versus the PSA Spartans in the under 19 (U19) category. The game was close in the first half with the PSA Spartans gaining steam in the second half to pull away and win the game with a score of 70 - 45.

SYBA is still accepting team registrations until the end of February 2023. Please contact SYBA if you are interested in registering as a team, coach, or student athlete. The contact email is sybau19@gmail.com .

“I’d like to thank the parents, student athletes, schools, and sponsors (Telem Group, , St. Maarten Timeshare Association, Island92FM, and Z105.1FM) for their support. Youth basketball was off the scene for several years and we are excited for its return to our courts.”, said Marvio Cooks, president of SYBA.

Games are streamed to the SYBA social media pages on Facebook and Instagram @sybau19. Follow their pages to receive league updates, promotions, and more.