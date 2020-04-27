TelEm Group launching 9111 Emergency credit plan for prepaid customers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – TelEm Group is launching a new 9111 Emergency Bundle plan to assist prepaid subscribers in times of emergency.

From 6:00 pm, today (Friday, April 24, 2020) all TelCell pre-paid subscribers will be able to tap into a reserved Bundle of Minutes and Data to make an SOS or other Emergency call to any TelCell mobile or TelEm landline number.

The Emergency Bundle is ONLY available for a one-time use and once activated, The Emergency Bundle will remain available to the user for 15 days after which the bundle will expire.

TelEm Group says activation of the Emergency Bundle is automatically available when a subscriber’s balance reaches $1 or less, at which point the subscriber will have the option to send a text message “Emergency” to 9111 to activate the Emergency Bundle that TelCell has reserved for them.

TelEm Group CEO, Mr. Kendall Dupersoy, says the new Emergency Bundle plan is another measure taken by the company to assist customers and the general public as St. Maarten battles against the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

“I would strongly urge our pre-paid subscribers to use this Emergency Bundle credit for what it is meant for, an emergency call, and not use it just because it’s there,” said Mr. Dupersoy.

He said TelEm Group is doing all it can, under very challenging circumstances, for the community, noting that containment of the spread of the Coronavirus on the island will only be successful with the combined effort of everyone.

During the lockdown the CEO has been voicing public awareness messages from TelEm Group urging people to Stay Home, and Keep Safe, for which he has been receiving some very positive comments from the online and social media community.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31133:telem-group-launching-9111-emergency-credit-plan-for-prepaid-customers&Itemid=504