TelEm Group main building closed for two days for deep clean | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The TelEm Group main building on Pond Island will be closed for two days (Thursday, May 28, and Friday May 29, 2020) to allow for a professional fumigation of offices and all public areas.

The closure is out of an “abundance of caution” in the event an employee in the building may have come into contact with a suspected Coronavirus patient.

In a Communique to employees, Wednesday, CEO, Mr. Kendall Dupersoy, said the professional cleaning is only being taken as a precautionary measure in keeping with the company’s safety protocols.

Employees will be working remotely from home during the two-day closure and regular business hours will resume, Monday June 1, 2020.

TelEm Group’s Simpson Bay Branch will remain open while the main building is closed. The company apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31708:telem-group-main-building-closed-for-two-days-for-deep-clean&Itemid=504