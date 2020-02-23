TelEm Group offering to pay one lucky customer’s monthly expense to mark Feb. 29 Leap Year | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – TelEm Group is making $1,000 available for payment of a lucky customer’s expense(s) for the month of February, in a ‘Leap Year’ promotion that launched this week.

February is a special month this year because it has one extra day (February 29th). That means that instead of the regular 365 days, this year, there will be 366 days in the year with the addition of February 29th to the world calendar.

“Leap Years are very special years that fall every four years so that calendars can be kept in synch, so this will be a special promotion that we will have every leap year to mark the occasion,” said TelEm Group Marketing Officer, Mr. Adrian Lista.

Adrian says everyone has a chance to win the $1,000 Prize, which they can put towards payment of a bill or expense for the month of February. All they have to do is visit TelEm Group’s main branch on Pond Island and spend $10 or more on a prepaid Top-Up for a chance to win the ash amount.

“The promotion says the money can be used for any expense, whether it’s a car loan, a utility bill or a mortgage payment – it’s entirely up to the winner what they do with this extra cash amount on the extra day of the month,” said Adrian. He says the lucky winner might even want to treat himself/herself to the expense of a plane ticket to take special dream trip they may have always wanted to take.

“This is another fun TelEm Group promotion that gives one lucky TelEm Group customer or member of the public a chance to be bill-free for the February Leap Year month,” adds Adrian.

The Marketing Officer says a draw will be take on February 29th itself, after which the winner of the $1,000 prize will be officially announced.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29920:telem-group-offering-to-pay-one-lucky-customer’s-monthly-expense-to-mark-feb-29-leap-year&Itemid=504