The 33rd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Lecture in Marigot on Wednesday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MARTIN (MARIGOT/GREAT BAY) – Dr. Stephanie Melyon-Reinette is in St. Martin to deliver the 33rd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Lecture on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

“Valuing Excellence in Caribbean Arts” is the theme of the lecture at the Chamber of Commerce Building in Spring Concordia, Marigot, at 7:30 PM, said Shujah Reiph, president of Conscious Lyrics Foundation (CLF).

“I look forward to the lecture and the positive discussion,” said Dr. Melyon, a psychologist and performance artist who arrived from Guadeloupe on Tuesday. For 33 years CLF has opened its island-wide cultural calendar on January 15 with the MLK, Jr. lecture.

The annual address focuses on the whole island of St. Martin, Caribbean-wide, or international realities, said Reiph. “I’m inviting the general public to celebrate the birthday of the great freedom fighter Martin Luther King, Jr., by coming out and joining the discussion about how we value our arts and culture in St. Martin and throughout the Caribbean,” said Reiph.

Guest poets Tamara Groeneveldt and Stephen “Stretch” Rodney will perform on the program. “Books by Tamara and various authors will be available and admission is free,” said Reiph. In photo: Dr. Stephanie Melyon-Reinette, at SXM Airport, following her arrival (1.14.20).

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29272:the-33rd-annual-martin-luther-king,-jr-lecture-in-marigot-on-wednesday&Itemid=451