The Sint Maarten Yacht Club organizes a special Pub Quiz night at the Heineken Regatta Village on 3 March | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – On Tuesday 3 March The Sint Maarten Yacht Club is hosting a special edition of their monthly Pub Quiz at the Regatta Village, Yacht Club Port de Plaisance!

We will have live music, food stands and nice prizes. Walk-in at 6:30pm, Pub Quiz will start at 7pm

Cost is $20 per team; Minimum 3 and a maximum of 5 persons per team. We will have prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams.

Don’t miss this 40th edition St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Pub Quiz special! Sign up now with Cherise: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak6b07bdcf78c020c3dfef65a9910951f4’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy6b07bdcf78c020c3dfef65a9910951f4 = ‘Cherisebowman’ + ‘@’;

addy6b07bdcf78c020c3dfef65a9910951f4 = addy6b07bdcf78c020c3dfef65a9910951f4 + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_text6b07bdcf78c020c3dfef65a9910951f4 = ‘Cherisebowman’ + ‘@’ + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloak6b07bdcf78c020c3dfef65a9910951f4’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text6b07bdcf78c020c3dfef65a9910951f4+”;

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29849:the-sint-maarten-yacht-club-organizes-a-special-pub-quiz-night-at-the-heineken-regatta-village-on-3-march&Itemid=451