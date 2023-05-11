The SMYC is preparing for the 6th Annual Domino’s Interschool Sailing Championship on May 14 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The Sint Maarten Yacht Club is pleased and excited to announce that the 6th annual “Domino’s Interschool Dinghy Sailing Championship” will take place this Sunday on May 14th, 2023.

The event is open to all schools on St. Maarten and St. Martin that has experienced sailors. There is no entry fee or cost involved, thanks to the sponsorship by Domino’s Pizza.

“The setup of the Championship is unique in sailing, where normally sailors compete against each other on an individual base. In this event the sailors team up with all the other sailors in their school and compete school against school.” Said Saskia Revelman, event manager at the Sint Maarten Yacht Club.

11 schools and 53 sailors are confirmed to participate in this event: Sister Regina Primary School, Learning Unlimited, MPC, CIA, St. Dominic, Leonard Connor Primary School, All Children Educated foundation, 7th day Adventist Primary School, Victor Hugo, Ecole au bord de l’eau and a Homeschooled team.

The race is divided into four classes: Optimist Class, Laser Class, RS Zest and RS Quest Class.

The goal is to take home the Overall Trophy for best school. Learning Unlimited won the 2022 edition of this event, are they able to win again?

Individual trophies will be awarded as well to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each class.

The aim of the event is to promote the sport of sailing on our island within the schools and to recognize those students who compete in this exciting sport. Through promotion of this 5th annual interschool sailing event, we hope to encourage and introduce as many young students on St. Maarten to sailing.

The SMYC is thanking Budget Marine for using their race committee boat.

You can find the Notice of Race with the time schedule on the following website: www.smyc.com/interschool-championship