The St. Maarten Academy P.S.V.E. hosts its annual Motivation Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. PETERS) – The St. Maarten Academy P.S.V.E. hosted its annual Motivation Day in collaboration with the Student Care Department and the Business Department for the exam students on February 7th, 2020. The organizers were pleased and consider this event a great success. The students were engaged throughout the entire event and received vital information for future endeavors. The purpose of this annual event is to educate and motivate the students weeks before they sit for their National Exams.

This year, the aim was to foster positive awareness and growth of these students through educating them on relevant matters of importance to them. The event had an array of guest speakers such as the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, Honorable Ardwell Irion, who encouraged the students to be disciplined and achieve their best results in everything that they do. Minister Irion obtained a double Master’s Degree in his field of study and is also the Minister of Finance of St. Maarten. In addition, the students heard from other motivational speakers such as Mr. Dwight Williams, Mr. Maurice Lake, Ms. Amy Arrindell and Mrs. Maureen fortune.

Each speaker had an exciting presentation with multiple breakout sessions where students were able to express themselves and listen to the humble beginnings of each speaker. In particular, Mr. Williams, who explained to the students how he had to juggle going to college while working odd jobs to make ends meet. He was illustrating to the students that without perseverance, dedication and hard work, it is impossible to achieve your goals. In addition, he also pointed out that, believing in yourself and your abilities, as well as developing strong work habits is the key to accomplishing feats you would have earlier thought impossible.

The other speakers provided vital information on test taking, entrepreneurship, customer service and other relevant skills required for the labor market. In addition to that the speakers also explained the importance of having a positive attitude.

The organizers also invited the University of St. Martin, NIPA (National Institute for Professional Advancement) and Division of Study Finance to provide pertinent information for the students on that day and many of the students took advantage of the opportunity that was presented to them.

In the final segment of the program, teachers and students were presented with awards for their exceptional performance throughout the term. The theme of the event was “SOAR, The World Awaits You” and it was held at the Belair Community Center.

