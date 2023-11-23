The St. Maarten Marathon is on for 17th December. Sign- Up Today | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The St. Maarten Road Runners is proud to announce the upcoming second edition of The St. Maarten Marathon powered by ENNIA which will take place on Sunday 17th December 2023, the organizers said on Thursday.

The St. Maarten Road Runners: “Runners have the option to run a distance of the ENNIA 42,2km, but also option to sign up for the Tortuga Maho 21,1km, Flow Wellness Boutique 10km or GreenMedsSXM 5km run.

“This event is sponsored and made possible by ENNIA, Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, Divico, Heineken 0.0, Tri Sport, Heavenly water, The Johnny Caker, Quiksilver, SuperU, WeAreSXM! and more great sponsors.

“Prizes are to be won from Aqua Mania, Valentino, Sportfit, Caribbean Runner and many more.

“The start and finish will take place at Divi Little Bay Resort, finishing at the beautiful Fort Amsterdam.

“St. Maarten Road Runners are also very happy to see some enthusiastic tourists at the start. “Every year it is nice to see from which corners of the world the runners come. We welcome everyone who is on St. Maarten to run with us!” We already have registries from St. Barthelemy, Saba, Curaçao, France, Netherlands.

Start times:

4:15am / 42,2km

5:15am / 21,1km

6:15am / 10km

6:45am / 5km

“The awards ceremony will start between 9.00-10:00am with allotting of trophies and medals to the top three in the Adult, Junior, and Pre-Junior categories for all distances.

“You can register online for the event via the registration link on the St. Maarten Road Runners website, Facebook pages and Instagram. Registration closes Sunday 10th December 23:59u.

“The registration includes your race number, breakfast, drinks, and awesome finishers race items!

“For urgent questions, please email: sxmroadrunners@gmail.com; Follow us on Facebook: St. Maarten Marathon Page or SXM Roadrunners; Follow us on Instagram: sxmroadrunners or St. Maarten Marathon; Visit our website: www.sxmroadrunners.com

“In line with the mission and vision of the St. Maarten Road Runners to continuously promote a healthy lifestyle for all, this event caters to kids and as well as adults.”