Third man arrested for robbery of Supermarket | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – The Special Robbery Unit of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) arrested a third suspect in the ongoing investigation of a robbery that took place on Union road Cole Bay, on October 4th, 2019.

The suspect with the initials M.A.A was arrested while walking in Philipsburg on Monday midday about 12.00 pm.

This robbery took place around 8:10pm on October 4, when two young men dressed in black pants, shoes, and hoodies, entered the establishment brandishing a firearm, and proceeded to rob the cashier.

The two other suspects who were involved in the robbery were detained at their places of employment in late November 2019. M.A.A is being held in preventive custody pending further investigation. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=28978:third-man-arrested-for-robbery-of-supermarket&Itemid=451