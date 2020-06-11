Three arrested for damaging police patrol vehicle and ignoring police instructions | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SUCKER GARDEN) – On Wednesday June 11th, 2020 at approximately 01.00 am, the police patrol spotted a red Suzuki driving at high speed towards the direction of Sucker Garden and proceeded to control the vehicle as it was pass curfew hours, the police said in a statement on Thursday evening.

The patrols commanded the vehicle to stop and pull to the rear of the road, but the vehicle ignored the command of the officers and continued at accelerated speeds. The officers pursued the Suzuki in the direction of Defiance, where the vehicle then turned into the driveway of a home in that area.

The driver of the vehicle stepped out and began to threaten the officers who had also stepped out the vehicle to converse with the speedy driver. While approaching the driver, persons in the area began to throw stones at the officers.

In order not to be injured by the stones, the police patrol retreated to the patrol vehicle. The stone throwers broke the windscreen and one of the side windows of the police vehicle.

An unknown lady who resides in the home also came out and threatened the officers who were trying to carry out their duties. She was later arrested for attempting to assault an officer who was carrying out the arrest of the driver.

Other officers were called to the scene to provide backup due to the situation. The driver of the vehicle resisted arrest and had to be forcefully detained.

After a short search in the area, the police officers were able to locate one person who was involved in the throwing of the stones, causing numerous damages to the police vehicle. He was also arrested.

All three (3) suspects were transported to the police station and incarcerated pending further investigation. The officers have collected the information of the other persons involved in the stone throwing incident and more arrests will be made in the following days to come.

The Sint Maarten Police Force would like to send a stern warning to those who took part in the throwing of the various objects at the officers, in the hope to obstruct them from carrying out their duties.

These actions could have resulted in serious bodily harm to the officers and this behavior will have serious consequences. Officers are set in positions to uphold the law, but it is only with the help of the community we can do our jobs to the best of our ability. (KPSM)

