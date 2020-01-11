Three hospitality students to participate in regional competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) – Hospitality Teacher Ms Tatiana Gibs of St. Maarten Vocational Training School selected three of her best students for the upcoming Regional SKILLS Competition of Friday January 17 at Milton Peters College.

The students have no idea what their culinary assignment will be, but they are looking forward to challenge the student team from Gwendolyn van Putten School, St. Eustatius and vie for the ultimate prize: competing at the SKILLS Talent Competition in the Netherlands in March 2020.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29225:three-hospitality-students-to-participate-in-regional-competition&Itemid=451