Three men arrested in connection with a string of robberies | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The detective together with other special unit of Sint Maarten Police Force arrested three men who are accused of committing a string of serious armed robberies on both sides of the island.

The three suspects with the initial A.J.P. S 20 years, F.M.C. R 28 years and J.N.I. R 26 years were all arrested at different times during at different locations of the Island in the morning hours of Wednesday March 4th,2020.

The Special Unit Robbery did house searches by the residence of the suspects, during these searches and several items were confiscated.

These suspects are accused of committing robberies dating back to the beginning of December 2019.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is requesting any persons who may have more information connected to these suspects and the the robberies, to contact the Special Robbery Unit.

The more the community comes together to assist the police in the combat against these crimes the faster the robber(s) can be apprehended.

The Special Unit Robbery (SUR) can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext 203 204 205, the anonymous tip line # 9300 or persons with information can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website https://www.policesxm.sx. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30110:three-men-arrested-in-connection-with-a-string-of-robberies&Itemid=451