Three MPC & Vocational School students to go head to head on automotive care | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) – Three automotive students from Milton Peters College (MPC) are getting ready to compete against a team of three automotive students from St Maarten Vocational Training School this Friday January 17.

They will have three hours to repair certain elements of a car. Judges Ivmaral Carrilho from Motor World and Michael Scott from Auto Real will determine how well they have performed and if they win in their category of automotive technology.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29256:three-mpc-vocational-school-students-to-go-head-to-head-on-automotive-care&Itemid=450