Three new positive COVID-19 cases. 12 Persons Recover. 178 Active Cases | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of September 9th St. Maarten has confirmed three (3) new cases of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19, however there was a recovery of 12 persons: bringing the total active cases to 178. The new total of positive cases now stands at five hundred and thirty (530).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 172 people in home isolation. Five patients are currently hospitalized, and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 333. Fifty- five (55) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 923 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1675 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek expresses great contentment with the decrease in the active cases today. He thank’s the public for adhering to the guidelines implemented and urges everyone to continue to play their part.

