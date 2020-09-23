Three new Positive COVID-19 Cases. Seven recoveries. 62 Active Cases | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of September 22nd there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19, however there was a recovery of seven (7) persons, bringing the total active cases to sixty- two (62).

The total number of confirmed cases is now five hundred and ninety- four (594).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 59 people in home isolation. Three (3) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 20.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 512. Fifty- seven (57) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1009 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1894 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Although we are witnessing a decrease in the number of active cases, Minister Panneflek reminds the public that there is still much work to be done. Continue to wear your masks, practice social distancing, sanitize your hands frequently, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gathering as our main goal is to achieve zero active cases in Sint Maarten.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33661:three-new-positive-covid-19-cases-seven-recoveries-62-active-cases&Itemid=451