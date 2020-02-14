TOPPER'S RHUM WINS 1ST PLACE IN USA TODAY’S BEST CARIBBEAN RUM DISTILLERY CONTEST. Best Rum Distillery in the Caribbean | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – If there is one thing the Caribbean is known for as much as its beaches, is its rum. The spirit was first distilled on the islands during the 17th century when sugar plantation owners discovered molasses, a byproduct of the sugar refining process, which could be fermented into alcohol. Caribbean rum producers have spent centuries since perfecting the process of distillation, aging and blending. Many of the world’s best rums come from the Caribbean.

USA Today awarded St. Maarten’s Topper’s Rhum Distillery 1st place in the 10 Best Caribbean Rum Distillery contest for the second year in a row. This prestigious competition is amongst some of the most famous rum brands in the world such as Bacardi, Brugal, Angostura, Cruzan, Mount Gay, Appleton Estate and Barbancourt.

USA TODAY’s 10Best.com, provides travelers with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content around the world. At its core is a team of well-traveled and well-educated experts who in their fields are known for their discriminating tastes.

Not only does USA Today’s readers acknowledge Topper’s Rhum as the Best Caribbean rum maker, Wine Enthusiast magazine recently designated Topper’s Mocha Mama Rhum as one of the Top 100 Spirits of 2019. Every year Wine Enthusiast’s expert team reviews spirits from around the world. Culled from a list of thousands of spirits, this ranking represents the most exciting, impressive and interesting spirits of the year.

Topper’s Rhum, a truly locally made product, is a world-class, multi-award winning, premium rhum that is handmade, bottled, and packaged with precision right here in Cole Bay, St. Maarten. Topper’s Rhum only uses all-natural premium ingredients and no preservatives. They are committed to producing the world’s best tasting rhum and flavored rhum spirits, using the highest standards of quality. They are re-inventing rhum by continually innovating and delivering unique products to their customers worldwide.

Topper’s Rhum is very environmentally conscientious and well known for their signature reusable swing-top bottles. This official St. Maarten rhum is the only international multiple award-winning spirit distilled and exported from St. Maarten. They currently export to 7 countries and 24 states in the USA. Their products are also sold online throughout the world at buyrhum.com. Topper’s Rhum has already won 26 international medals awarded by the most prominent rum tasting contests in the world.

Through their tours and their continuing expansion overseas, they are notably promoting St. Maarten internationally. Topper’s Rhum Distillery is one of the top unique places to visit on St. Maarten, according to the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau.

So what is new for Topper’s in 2020? They will be launching their premium Vodka as well as three aged rhum blends this year. Topper’s is also pleased to announce the April 2020 launch of their sister brand Sea Spot Rum which all started with a simple premise; the belief that a well-crafted rum and a worthy cause make for a great blend. This family run, small batch rum company has a big heart. 10% of all profits will be donated to support service, guide, and shelter dog organizations everywhere. All Sea Spot Rum products and merchandise purchases at our distillery will support St Maarten’s local rescue and dog organizations.

Come by and for a tasting of their 6 signature rhums and visit their world famous Rhum Tap, which offers 12 specialty flavors, ready for sampling or enjoy one of their hands-on tours.

Topper’s Rhum distillery is open for rhum tastings and shopping from 9:00am – 3:00pm daily. Tours are start every hour on the hour. Call 721-520-0008 for an appointment or book online at www.toppersrhumtours.com.

