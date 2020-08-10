Tree planting ceremony held for the late Officer G. Benjamin | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On Saturday morning August 8th, 2020, around 11.00 am, a Flamboyant tree was dedicated to Sergeant Gamali Benjamin in the Emilio Wilson Park on the L.B. Scott road, the police said in a statement on Monday morning.

Officer Benjamin was injured on the 5th August 2015 while responding to a call for service. He succumbed to his injuries three days later on August 8th. He was the first officer to die in the line of duty on Sint Maarten.

Members of police force and the son (Keenan J. Benjamin) and wife (Nicole Benjamin) of the late Officer G. Benjamin were represented at the ceremony on Saturday morning.

The Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM would like to thank the management of GEBE and the Emilio Wilson Park for the opportunity to honor the life, strength, and bravery of Officer Benjamin with the Flamboyant tree planted in his memory. (KPSM)

