Trust Fund Steering Committee Approves US$3.6 million for Rapid COVID-19 Response | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Following a request from the Government of Sint Maarten and a rapid technical review by the World Bank, the Netherlands-financed Sint Maarten Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience Trust Fund has immediately approved US$3.6 million to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. This support complements the assistance from the Netherlands’ Ministry of Public Health (WVS).

This fast-track approval of the additional financing from the Trust Fund resources will allow the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) to immediately purchase necessary medical equipment, supplies and pharmaceuticals under the existing Hospital Resiliency and Preparedness Project. Pharmaceutical orders have been placed and SMMC, with support from the World Bank, is identifying suppliers for items in high demand due to the global pandemic.

The additional resources help increase SMMC’s current capacity to provide intensive care. Isolation units for severe cases, personal protective equipment, and medical supplies will be put in place. The funds will also support efforts to install, equip and staff a treatment pavilion adjacent to SMMC that is provided by the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) for COVID-19 triage and treatment. Fast and flexible procedures under Trust Fund financing have allowed for the immediate availability of resources to help SMMC form a robust response to COVID-19.

The Hospital Resiliency and Preparedness Project is financed by the Sint Maarten Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resilience Trust Fund. The Trust Fund is financed by the Government of The Netherlands, managed by The World Bank, and implemented in collaboration with the Government of Sint Maarten by The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB).

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30452:trust-fund-steering-committee-approves-us$3-6-million-for-rapid-covid-19-response&Itemid=450