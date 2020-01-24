Two arrests in shooing investigation made | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MIDDLE REGION) – On Thursday January 23rd, 2020, two arrests were made of in connection with an ongoing shooting investigation which took place in October 2019 in the vicinity of Middle Region vicinity which left two dead and two others severely injured.

Suspect R.A.T.P was arrested in the area of the roundabout in the Cole Bay area without incident by the police Arrest Team.

The second suspect in the investigation with initials R.J.K.R. was arrested, on the request of the Dutch authorities, in Marigot by the French Gendarmes.

This arrest was carried out as part of the mutual cooperation between the authorities of the French & Dutch part of the island. R.J.K.R has been transported to Guadeloupe pending an extradition hearing.

The detective department is currently still investigating and are asking anyone with information, pertaining to this shooting incident, not to hesitate to call the anonymous tip line of the police department at the number 9300 or send a private message via their Facebook page @Police Force of Sint Maarten. Persons can also visit our website to report a crime as well. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29429:two-arrests-in-shooing-investigation-made&Itemid=504