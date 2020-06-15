Two men in custody for questioning after Sunday Drive-by shooting in Simpson Bay | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – The police received several calls on Sunday morning June 14th, 2020 concerning a drive-by shooting that took place on the Sister Modesta Road in Simpson Bay.

At the location the officers were informed by witnesses, that two men in a white Mazda with Dutch plates drove up to the car wash and proceeded to fire several shots at the location.

After firing several shots, the suspects fled the scene in the direction of Welfare Road. Witnesses assisted the officers with an accurate description of the vehicle that was on the scene and this information was quickly passed along to the central dispatch, who then immediately alerted all other patrols in the area.

Patrols in the area were able to spot the vehicle matching the description, still in the Cole Bay area. The officers quickly stopped the white Mazda and apprehended the two suspected perpetuators.

The suspects with the initials I.J. and G.J. were immediately taken into custody and transported to the police station in Philipsburg where they are being held for questioning. The car was also confiscated pending further investigation. (KPSM)

Alleged vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting incident in Simpson Bay on Sunday. (Police photo)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32029:two-men-in-custody-for-questioning-after-sunday-drive-by-shooting-in-simpson-bay&Itemid=451