Two self-made weapons confiscated from inmates. Inmates remain silent on incident | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POINT BLANCHE) – Following an altercation that took place at the Point Blanche prison on Saturday 1st of February, the Sint Maarten Police Force were immediately called in by the prison guards to conduct a full investigation into what took place leading up to the incident, the police said in a statement on Thursday.

The altercation involved three (3) inmates with initials F.G., J.M.G and B.F. according to the reports received by the prison guards. Inmate J.M.G sustained minor cuts; while inmate F.G was in need of medical attention at the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) from his wounds he received.

Both inmates’ injuries were said to have been caused by self-made weapons which were immediately confiscated following the altercation.

Detectives approached all parties that were said to be involved, for a statement into what took place leading up to the altercation, but all inmates were reluctant to provide any information.

A second attempt was made to gain information from the inmates on February 4th, but to no avail. No arrests were made by the Sint Maarten Police Force detectives thus far, due to this fact. (KPSM)

