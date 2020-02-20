Two separate early morning shootings leaves one dead | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MIDDLE REGION) – The Sint Maarten Police Force had a busy start to Thursday morning, with two separate shootings that took place today February 20th, 2020, coincidently in the same vicinity resulting into the second murder of the year being recorded.

In the first shooting, thee Central Dispatch directed the Police Patrols to the Middle Region area at approximately 01.50 am to investigate a robbery that had taken place whereby several shots were fired.

The victim, who sustained several gunshot wounds to his upper arm, was transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) by private vehicle prior to the police arrival at the scene.

On the scene officers were informed that during a robbery the suspects fired several shots before fleeing the scene with the victim’s possession.

The detectives visited the hospital to obtain a statement from the victim with initials J.L.D, who is currently in stable condition after receiving treatment.

In his statement to the detectives who came to the Medical Center, the victim explained that he was robbed of his motorbike and some jewelry by (2) two male suspects carrying a firearm. This investigation is still ongoing.

In the second shooting, the personnel of the detective department are currently investigating a shooting that also took place in the Middle Region area thirty minutes after the first.

The Police Patrol and Ambulance department were sent to Elders drive, at approximately 02:30am, where they encountered a male in a vehicle not showing any signs of life.

After conducting a brief investigation on the scene, it was concluded that the victim had sustained several gunshot wounds to his body. The detectives on the case are currently still gathering more information into what exactly transpired during the hours leading up to the shooting and will update the media as it becomes available.

The identity of the victim is currently being withheld until all families of the victim have been properly notified.

The detectives investigating both cases are asking anyone with information, to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymous via the tip contact form, or you can leave a Private Message via their Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something. (KPSM)

