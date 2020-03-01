Two suspected cases from Oise comes back negative for COVID-19 Focuses on sanitation of schools | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT MARTIN (MARIGOT) – In view of the risk of the spread of Coronavirus globally and the health measures that are the responsibility of the State, the Community of Saint-Martin has convened a crisis cell, this Sunday, March 01, 2020, around President Daniel GIBBS, to put in place preventive measures within the Community, institutions and school, as of Monday, March 02, 2020, the Collectivity said in a statement on Sunday in a statement from the Communication Directorate.

The Community of Saint-Martin and its Territorial Caisse des uvres Scolaires (CTOS) have taken the following steps, in conjunction with Vice-Rector Michel Sanz, for students and staff based in the schools of Saint-Martin.

Starting Monday, hydro-alcoholic lotions will be made available in schools and restaurants at the diligence of principals and head teachers, so that students and staff can wash and disinfect their hands regularly, as recommended by the Regional Health Agency (ARS).

Kindergarten students will be accompanied by the staff of the national education and the Collectivite who will be responsible for verifying these basic hygiene gestures. In addition to the measures taken by the Collectivite, it is up to each of us to take the necessary precautions, in particular by giving children the means to disinfect our hands individually.

The Collectivite of Saint-Martin will also install hydro-alcoholic solutions in its places of reception of public cs. It is recalled that health prevention measures are also taken according to specific protocols established with the State services, at the port of Galisbay and at the airport of Grand Case.

While the Regional Health Agency has so far confirmed three cases in Saint-Barthélemy (two of which are confined to the hospital in Saint-Martin), it is necessary to remain pragmatic and rational and to take all necessary precautions and to respect the preventive measures as formulated by the Regional Health Agency (washing hands regularly, avoiding hugs and shaking hands, sneezing in his elbow, use disposable tissues, knowing that wearing the mask in the absence of disease is not helpful).

Two suspected cases of COVID-19 from Oise on French Saint Martin according – there was total four cases, two have been confirmed – to the Collectivite Directorate of Communication have come back negative. No further information has been released.

Everyone isresponsible, we call on the population to stay tuned to the official information transmitted by the Regional Health Agency.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30032:two-suspected-cases-from-oise-comes-back-negative-for-covid-19-focuses-on-sanitation-of-schools&Itemid=451