Tzu Chi donates 90 packages during annual visit to Prison | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POINT BLANCHE) – The St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation donated 90 packages to inmates at the Pointe Blanche Prison during its annual visit in January.

The packages contained cup noodles, Club Social biscuits, juice, face towel, soap, toothbrush, playing cards, book and colour crayons.

Prior to hurricane Irma, the visits were held in the prison church, which accommodated a sizable number of inmates. However, since the church was damaged during the hurricane, the four volunteers who made the visit, met with 10 selected inmates in the facility’s visiting room.

Volunteers shared the story of how Tzu Chi foundation began with 30 housewives saving 2 cents daily to help the needy, which 54 years later, touches millions of people around the world.

One volunteer shared inspirational words with inmates telling them that time is more valuable than money. The volunteer said every day, each person has 86,400 seconds that can be used to achieve goals. Another 86,400 seconds are in the following day. He urged inmates to use their precious time wisely and take an opportunity to learn and expand their knowledge, while they are incarcerated.

Volunteers also showed inmates a video depicting the power of love with volunteers of varying religions and races joining hands with one goal in mind – to help the needy. Volunteers also performed the sign language song “One more candle to the light.”

Inmates appeared to be very appreciative of the visit and expressed interest in learning more about the foundation.

Tzu Chi is thankful for the opportunity to visit the prison for another year.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29586:tzu-chi-donates-90-packages-during-annual-visit-to-prison&Itemid=450