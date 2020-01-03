Tzu Chi donates to 445 in Year End Blessing event | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) – The St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation ended the last decade by doing what is loves most – helping persons in the community.

The foundation donated 10kg bags of “Love Rice” and other items to 445 persons during its Year End Blessing event held at Tzu Chi St. Maarten’s headquarters on L.B. Scott Road, on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

A total of 54 Tzu Chi volunteers participated in the annual event, which focused primarily on Tzu Chi’s “four spiritual soup,” which are contentment, gratitude, understanding and accommodation and Tzu Chi’s “three goods,” which encourages persons to think good, speak good and do good in all that they do.

Volunteers gave an insight into Tzu Chi’s history, its formation and its current status. Globally, Tzu Chi is entering its 54th year of existence. It began with 30 housewives putting aside 0.50 cents of their grocery money to help others. Today, Tzu Chi is in 62 countries around the world and has helped out in more than 92 countries. Thousands of persons are helped by Tzu Chi every year, thanks to the efforts of humble volunteers and the practice of Tzu Chi’s “four spiritual soup.”

“Tzu Chi is foundation that not only gives recipients materials alone, most important thing it gives is the seeds of love,” Tzu Chi said in a press release.

Ms. Ishmael, a grateful Tzu Chi receipt, who is now a volunteer, who had been roofless since Hurricane Irma spoke to recipients about how the foundation helped her by putting a roof over her head before the Christmas holidays.

“Tzu Chi is the best foundation on the island. Irma took my roof and all my belongings and the day before Christmas, Tzu Chi made me comfortable with the perfect roof so that I can sit and take my meals outside again. Thanks to the foundation and to Sandra and thank the lord for (having) them on the island to help everybody,” the grateful recipient said.

Ms. Ishmael encouraged everyone to help share the blessings by saving their spare coins daily and donate this to Tzu Chi’s bamboo banks (donation bottles), which will be used to assist other persons in the community. “The small coins together can achieve big things good deeds,” she said. The bamboo banks can be returned to Tzu Chi Foundation are in possession of some recipients and volunteers. Anyone can contribute any amount.

At the end of the program, another recipient said: “God will always bless Tzu Chi. Thank God for this organization… Continue to do the good work for us. We are grateful and god will bless you.”

Tzu Chi St. Maarten Commissioner Sandra Cheung expressed thanks to everyone who was involved in bringing the Year End Blessing event to fruition and a special thanks to volunteers for their efforts throughout the year and for taking time out to help recipients end the decade with smiles on their faces.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29101:tzu-chi-donates-to-445-in-year-end-blessing-event&Itemid=450