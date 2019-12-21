Tzu Chi spreads holiday cheer to 567 families at year end blessing event | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) – The St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation helped brighten the holiday season for many, when it donated food and other items to in excess of 567 families, during its year end blessing event on December 15.

Each family received a pack of 10kg “Love Rice,” a polo shirt, a Crocs sandals, umbrella, kitchen grater, spray bottle and kitchen sponge amongst other items.

A total of 60 volunteers put their hearts and hands together to assist during this massive event.

Volunteers engaged in different tasks. Some welcomed recipients, some led them to the “Three Good” stations, where some volunteers conveyed the message that everyone should think good, speak good and do good. In an effort to ensure that the messages were understood, volunteers catered to recipients who spoke different languages. The stations were in English, Spanish and Creole.

Recipients, who visited the stations listened attentively to the information presented and were receptive and grateful.

Recipients were also provided with information on how Tzu Chi began in 1966 with 30 housewives saving US $0.02 pennies daily from their grocery money and established the Foundation. Recipients were told that irrespective of how poor or rich anyone is, they can help others. Volunteers alluded to a message from Tzu Chi Founder Master Cheng Yen who believes that the problems in the society have to be solved by the people in that society. “If everyone puts a little water, many drops of water can form a river and blessing will never run dry.”

Fifty-three years later, Tzu Chi has helped persons in more than 90 countries and has offices in 62 countries around the world. Master Cheng Yen says while the sun sets every day, Tzu Chi’s work will never stop, because when one sleeps at night, it is daytime in another part of the world. Tzu Chi’s mission is 24 hours nonstop and any disaster that occurs around the world, Tzu Chi is usually the first on the scene and the last to leave.

This year Master Cheng Yen is opening eyes that ropes connect everyone. Chinese sticky rice dumpling is wrapped in lotus leaf and tied with rope. Master Cheng Yen says people should sticky together with love for each another, like the sticky rice and pass on the message of the “four spiritual soup,” which are contentment, gratitude, understanding and accommodation. Persons should also exercise the 4-in-1 physical practice of joined effort, mutual love, harmony and unity to help others.

At the end of the event volunteer Philip Van Delden said he was very appreciative to Tzu Chi for helping to make Christmas brighter and put smiles on the faces of so many persons in the community of St. Maarten. He gave a special thank you to Tzu Chi Founder Master Cheng Yen for her assistance in making it possible.

“A great thank you to Master Cheng Yen for helping our not so fortunate so that their Christmas together with their families can be much better,” van Delden said. “Overall Tzu Chi Foundation is a very caring Foundation which sets out to do its very best to help the needy as well as teach them how it is to receive as well as to give so that all can be more grateful and share a meaningful life. Thanks also to Sandra Cheung, our leader in St. Maarten, together with our commissioners, and our 60 volunteers for a job well done.”

Cay Bay Community Council representative Sharon Cangieter, who also volunteered at the event said she was at a loss for words. “This is my first-time volunteering with Tzu Chi and it was an really an experience. It shows that if you do good, good will follow you. I am really amazed at the amount of people who showed up and the held that was given to the people of St. Maarten. I am impressed and I look forward too many more collaborations with Tzu Chi. I am at a loss for words for the way this was organized and for the appreciation that was shown. I enjoyed being here.”

Recently certified Commissioner Hilda Carrasco said she was grateful to have been involved in the event. She spoke about the gratefulness of recipients who were touched by the information presented. “Some people testified about the help they have received from Tzu Chi and many people contributed to the bamboo banks (donation bottles) as a sign of gratitude.”

She said some new recipients, who listened to the messages, felt motivated to join Tzu Chi as volunteers and she promised to follow up with them. Carrasco promised to attract 100 new members and thanked Tzu Chi for its support so that she can offer her service to the community “through this great family.”

Following the program, recipients were led to distribution area where they were presented with the items.

Attendees were also treated to a drink and snack.

Cheung said she was grateful to all recipient families for graciously accepting the packages and listening to the messages, to volunteers for lovingly assisting in the program and to everyone who in one way or another contributed.

