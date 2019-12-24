UD: MP Bijlani too little too late | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Board of the United Democrats (UD) has taken note of the recent press release by Member of Parliament (MP) Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani, the UD said on Tuesday in a statement.

“This is eleventh hour rhetoric regarding the closure of businesses on Christmas Day. We implore the MP to not play on the emotions of the business community on the eve of the peak of the holiday season.”

For the past months it has been known that there will be four cruise vessels at Port St. Maarten on Christmas Day. The UD also repeated that call through its recently held Press Conference where this matter was brought forward.

“Today the MP is trying to engage in some sort of damage control considering that most of his potential constituents have businesses in Philipsburg.”

The UD board questions: “Wouldn’t this matter have been addressed in a coalition meeting of the current interim Government? Would not the MP, if serious about this matter, have addressed it via his party leader and the UP number two candidate, who form part of this Government?”

Fact is that the government of which MP Bijlani via his party leader forms part, has no sense of business and MP Bijlani is doing damage control to conceal this fact. Fact is that MP Bijlani has done nothing to prevent business closure on Christmas Day, the UD Board statement concludes.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=28981:ud-mp-bijlani-too-little-too-late&Itemid=450