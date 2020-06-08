Unnecessary speeding results in serious collision on Saturday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) – Over the past weekend the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) patrols were directed to the scene of a car collision, which took place on the L.B. Scott road, heading towards the Church Hill round-a-bout on Saturday 06th June 2020, police said in a statement on Monday evening.

After further investigation by on scene officers, they were able to gather that the driver behind the wheel of a Hyundai Elantra, was traveling at very high speeds on the L.B. Scott Road towards the Church Hill round-a-bout and lost control of the vehicle resulting in a serious collision.

The driver of the Elantra, with initials J.C.L. (32), slid from the Sugar Hill intersection to the Church Hill round-a-bout causing serious damages in its path. As he slid, he collided with an oncoming vehicle, causing that driver to also lose control of the vehicle.

The driver of a Kia Rio slammed into a streetlight damaging the pole on the round-a-bout.

Both vehicles were severely damaged but luckily, both drivers only sustained minor injuries.

It is imperative that the Sint Maarten Police Force, once again, informs the public of the necessity to be cautious on the roadways, remember the life that you save might be your own. Unnecessary excessive speeding can cause you or another road user their life. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31922:unnecessary-speeding-results-in-serious-collision-on-saturday&Itemid=451