UPDATE: 7.7 Magnitude earthquake hits near Jamaica & Cayman Islands. Tsunami warning issued | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

CARIBBEAN – News coming out of the Cayman Islands says that people ran out of homes, office buildings into the streets; telephone service seems to be down; sewage system along the road network in different areas have issues; Cayman Hazard Disaster Management Organization has requested people near the beaches to move inland and to higher ground. Belize, Honduras and Mexico have now been included in the tsunami threat warning by the NWS.

The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii, has issued a “Tsunami Threat Message” stating that based on preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km of the earthquake epicenter along the coasts of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake occurred around 3.00pm at a depth of six miles between Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba.

Soualiga Newsday (www.soualiganewsday.com) will keep you informed as more official information becomes available.

