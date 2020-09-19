UPDATED: 10 New confirmed Positive COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. 76 Active Cases | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of September 19th, there were ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the active cases to seventy- six (76). The total number of confirmed cases is now five hundred and eighty- four (584).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 71 people in home isolation. Five patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 20.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 488. One hundred and thirty- two (132) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 986 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1880 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Please do not become discouraged by the recent increase in positive cases; as we continue to adhere to the implemented guidelines we will flatten the curve.

ARCHIVED – SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Honorable Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) Richard Panneflek expresses his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and friends of the latest person to succumb to Covid-19. He wishes the family much strength during their time of loss.

As of September 18th, there were nine (9) persons who tested positive for COVID-19, however there was a recovery of 11 persons: reducing the total active cases to 66. The total number of confirmed cases is now five hundred and seventy- four (574).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 62 people in home isolation. Four patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to 20.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 488. One hundred and twenty- five (125) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 982 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1865 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek urges all to continue and practice the guidelines implemented for the safety of yourself, your family and our community; by wearing your masks, practicing social distancing, sanitize your hands frequently, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33608:updated-10-new-confirmed-positive-covid-19-cases-as-of-saturday-76-active-cases&Itemid=451