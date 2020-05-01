UPDATED: Business Payroll Support Deadline Extended to May 6. 291 Employers with over 4,770 Employees Sign-up for Payroll Support Plan | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Minister of Finance announced today, Friday, May 1st that the application deadline for Business Payroll Support would be extended. The new application deadline is May 6, 2020 midnight. This is a final extension for the first month of Business Payroll Support.

The Sint Maarten Stimulus Support Relief Plan (SSRP) team has decided on this final deadline extension in order to grant companies the additional time to gather the required documents to apply for the first month of Business Payroll Support.

The final deadline extension also takes into consideration the review and payment process that needs to take place. At present, payments are scheduled to take place the week of May 11th. Applications will be reviewed and confirmed based on a ‘first in, first out’ order. Companies that were first to apply will be reviewed first. Approved applications will be paid out in the same order.

A reminder to companies who may not have initially qualified for Business Payroll Support based on the exempt list, you may still qualify for the Lockdown Payroll Support Plan.

The deadline to apply for Lockdown Payroll Support is May 22, 2020. To verify if your company qualifies, visit www.ssrp.sx and go to Lockdown Payroll Support.

Payroll Support Plan is available to qualifying companies for a maximum of 3 months. For each month, the company must submit an application requesting Payroll Support. An overview of payroll support plan options, deadlines and requirements can be found on www.ssrp.sx.

ARCHIVE – APRIL 30 – SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As per April 30, 2020 time 11.30 am, 291 eligible employers with over 4770 employees registered their company online with SZV for online stimulus support. The deadline to apply is tomorrow May 1. Even though the new deadline will fall on May 1, though this is a national holiday, businesses will still be able to submit their documents online.

As of next week, the review committee, which consists of one representative of the government, one representative on behalf of SZV and one independent representative. The review committee will follow up on the applications as needed, during and post-review. The payouts for stimulus support will then begin during the week of May 11th.

Important deadlines

The deadline to apply for Lockdown Payroll Support is May 22, 2020. The application form for “Lockdown Payroll Support” will be available in the first week of May via SZV’s Employer Portal.

For each month of the Payroll Support Program, employers are required to complete a separate application form. The deadline for May Payroll Support is May 22, 2020. The deadline for June Payroll Support is June 19, 2020

Government would like to remind the general public that the ideology for providing the assistance is based on assisting those most vulnerable in our society.

