UPDATED: Saba Confirms 1st COVID-19 Case. Island goes in lock down Sunday midnight | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SABA (THE BOTTOM) – Over the past weeks we have been working together with the aim of preventing COVID-19 from being introduced to the island, the Saba Government said in a statement on Saturday evening.

“Despite all of the precautionary measures taken, this evening I have to inform you, that one of the three tests taken has returned as positive. Unfortunately, this means that we now have COVID-19 on the island.

“This positive test was one of the other two taken from persons on island and is not the patient with pneumonia. The patient who is positive is experiencing mild symptoms and is doing well. We are still waiting for the second tests to return for the patient in St. Maarten and for the results of the third person tested.

“The positive case is considered a local transmission as this person has no travel history within the past weeks. This indicates that the virus has already been introduced to the island community and it is possible that more cases could follow.

“We have had many measures in place since March 16th, with the intention that if something like this did occur, that the spread would be limited. But because of this new development, further measures will be implemented which will help contain the spread of the virus.

“As of midnight tonight, Sunday, April 12th, we will go on a mandatory lock-down. This will be in place for at least the next two weeks.

“This new measure is being taken to ensure your safety and the health of our community. We know that this may be inconvenient, but it is necessary that we take these measures to ensure that we contain the spread of this virus.

“More information on how vital services will continue during this time, will be communicated tomorrow afternoon.

“In addition to this, all persons who may have had close contact with the patient are being contacted and will be in mandatory quarantine. These persons will be monitored and tested during the quarantine period.

“It is very important that these measures are adhered to. The local police will play a central role in enforcing this lock down. All instructions from the police must be followed immediately. Fines will be implemented and given to those not adhering to the lock down.

“Again, if you are experiencing any respiratory problems, do not come into the hospital. Instead call to discuss your symptoms and you will then receive further instructions.

“We have and will continue to take measures with the aim of protecting our community. But these measures are only effective with your co-operation. Adhere to the measures in place and continue to work together with us for the safety of our community.”

ARCHIVE – SABA (THE BOTTOM) – Saba’s Island Governor Johnathan Johnson announced on Saturday that a person with severe pneumonia had to be medevacked off island on Friday for further medical treatment.

The patient was COVID-19 tested on Friday; however, a second test was done, and the health authorities are still awaiting the results. Another three tests are also pending the results.

In the meantime, 18 persons have been placed under quarantine protocols. On April 7, the Government of Saba announced that only seven were left in self-quarantine which represents a large increase.

Protocols at the Hospital and Old Home have been re-enforced.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30866:updated-saba-confirms-1st-covid-19-case-island-goes-in-lock-down-sunday-midnight&Itemid=451