UPDATED: State of Emergency Declared. Two-week Country Shutdown | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Due to the numbers steadily growing related to the coronavirus disease COVID-19, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has decided to institute a state of emergency which entails a complete shutdown for a two-week period, the Prime Minister and Chair of the EOC Silveria Jacobs announced on Saturday evening during a live national address to the nation and with the media.

The state of emergency entails a 24-hour curfew for the next 14-days where no one is to be on the public road from midnight, Sunday April 5th. An assessment will be carried out after the first seven days have passed to see what the level of community COVID-19 infections.

There are some exceptions with respect to who can move around within the two-week period and these are the emergency services, essential services related to COVID-19 prevention and mitigation and essential government services.

There are also a number of exemptions which can be found in the decree on the Government website at www.sintmaartengov.org or the Governments Facebook Page Facebook.com/SXMGOV

The military detachment on the island will be assisting the police force in connection with the state of emergency.

ARCHIVE – SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – A complete shutdown of the country is coming, that is what Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Chair of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said on Friday afternoon during a press briefing.

Jacobs said that everything related to a national shutdown is being planned, and that it is coming. A national decree has been prepared and sent to the Governor for his review and signature.

The prime minister pointed out that the measure was necessary in order to save lives and protect the people of Sint Maarten due to the increasing trend of COVID-19 positive cases and persons not staying at home or adhering to the other measures that have been preached and repeated week in and week out such as social distancing etc.

The prime minister will announce when the national decree related to a complete country shutdown will take effect.

