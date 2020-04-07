UPDATED: Travel Waivers request forms can only be retrieved from the Government Website | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM had been overwhelmed with over one (1) thousand requests for curfew waivers over the last 24/48 hours, KPSM announced on Monday evening in a statement.

We still have a very large backlog of forms, but we are doing our outmost to process all request that were sent in. Due to the magnitude of requests we will not be able to process all requests on the same day, the statement explained.

A deadline has now been set, being Tuesday 7 April, 2020 at 10 a.m. for processing the backlog of same day requests at the police station.

As of Tuesday April 7th, 2020, the police will not handle anymore request when it comes to travel for medical reasons. These requests must the directed to Ministry of VSA (Public Health, Social Development, and Labour) who will process these forms.

After this police will only deal with real emergencies request, and the applicant should be aware that same day processing cannot be guaranteed.

During her press briefing held earlier today April 6th, the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten made the following announcements concerning the waiver requests.

1) From now on everyone can only ask for permission through the three types of waivers that were used earlier, and that can be filled in online. Only these waivers will be processed, stamped and signed by the Chief of Police or the Prime Minister.

2) These three waiver forms can be found on the government website www.sintmaartengov.org on the Coronavirus page, at Laws and Protocols for personal, work and border crossing.

3) After filling in the form online, it can be sent via the website, to the police email address: PR@policesxm.sx.

4) These forms will be reviewed then signed by the Chief of Police or the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten and subsequently returned to the requester by mail.

Waiver forms that have already been signed cannot be modified, a new application will have to be filled in requesting the changes.

Be aware that request by e-mails sent to PR@policesxm.sx without the waiver will not be processed from now on. Only the three waivers on the government website will be accepted and processed.

Urgent medical visits to your personal doctor or to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will require a signed certificate from the doctor.

The police are making it clear that Hurricane passes are NOT valid for COVID-19 curfew.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30762:updated-travel-waivers-request-forms-can-only-be-retrieved-from-the-government-website&Itemid=451