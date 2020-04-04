UPDATED: Two new COVID-19 positive cases total now at 25. One person has recovered | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Prime Minister and Chair of the EOC Silveria Jacobs in her update on Saturday evening mentioned the latest COVID-19 figures and expressed them to be staggering. The number of confirmed cases has increased by two to 25.

Self-quarantine 274, continued to be monitored

Self-isolation 132

Tested 82

Positive cases 25 (18 males, seven females, youngest 11, oldest 69)

Negative 41

Pending test results 16

Four deaths (47-69 in the age range, two males, two females, three passed away at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) which the fourth person passed away at another location.)

One person has recovered.

ARCHIVE – SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Government of Sint Maarten’s epidemiologist and Head of the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Eva Lista-De Weever, during a press briefing on Friday afternoon with the Prime Minister Hon. Silveria Jacobs and other members of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), gave an update with respect to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday, April 3rd at 1.30pm, the number of COVID-19 positive cases stood at 23, of which four had passed away. Of the 23 cases, 17 are male and six are female.

CPS is currently conducting contact tracing of over 90 close contacts to the 23 positive COVID-19 cases. This is a lengthy process and personnel from CPS are trying to be as thorough as possible.

Those in quarantine or in isolation, Eva Lista-De Weever reminded them that they must adhere to the aforementioned, stay at home and remain in isolation. Some persons have been out and about on the road, and therefore you are truly asked to stay at home.

Persons with Underlying Health Conditions – Stay at Home

Lista-De Weever also brought attention to persons with underlying health conditions such as hypertension, asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and lung disease; to stay at home, because those underlying health conditions are an additional risk and therefore the disease has a greater impact.

In conclusion, Lista-De Weever called on the population not to panic; but this is a serious situation. Persons with flu-like symptoms should first call their family physician; do not go to the hospital; do not put others at risk; and isolate yourself. Follow the instructions of your family physician.

Prime Minister Jacobs during the press briefing on Friday stated that persons who are not listening to remain in quarantine and self-isolate, and who pose a threat to the community will be moved to the quarantine facility which is being prepared by the Government.

In an update, the prime minister stated that a Dutch military transport aircraft will be arriving this weekend with 12 ventilators. Some will be placed at the St. Maarten Medical Center and some may be set-up in the Pavillion which has been erected to hold additional COVID-19 patients.

