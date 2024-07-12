URSM Responds to False Accusations on SMN News Live Broadcast | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Board of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) has taken note of remarks made by Mrs. Bibi Hodge-Shaw during a recent live broadcast of SMN News on Facebook. In the few minutes of the broadcast, Mrs. Hodge-Shaw falsely accused the Honorable Prime Minister and leader of URSM, Dr. Luc Mercelina, of initiating or being involved in the "Metz" Investigation concerning MP Kevin Maingrette.

The URSM Board vehemently denies these baseless allegations and wishes to clarify to Mrs. Hodge-Shaw and the viewing public that Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina had no …