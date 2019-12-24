US Party wishes St. Maarten a Merry Christmas | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – In festive spirits, the board and leader of the United St. Maarten Party (US Party) would like to wish everyone in St. Maarten – residents and visitors alike – a very Merry Christmas!

“On this Christmas Eve, we wish you the very best in celebrating the festivities the island has to offer. Let us all enjoy the spirit of Christmas, wrapped in cultural traditions and the timelessness of family, friendship and faith.

“Notwithstanding the struggles that occurred in 2019, we are called upon to express our gratitude and give thanks to God for His wonderful blessings bestowed on us as an individual, family, community, and a developing nation.

“Christmas gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us – a time when we can look back on the year that has passed and prepare for the year ahead.

“People of St. Maarten, we honor your support by looking forward to the new year, eager and committed to serve. May the grace of God be with you and yours during this festive Christmas Season and beyond.”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=28980:us-party-wishes-st-maarten-a-merry-christmas&Itemid=451