USP Candidate Brug Admits to Challenges But Encourages You To Vote | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – We are only days before we have to head to the polls and Richinel Brug, candidate #8 on the United St. Maarten Party slate admits to having experienced his own challenges as he prepares for the upcoming elections. “It has really been rough to put it mildly.

To say that voters are frustrated would be the understatement of the year. What voters need to understand is that it starts and ends with them.

They must make better choices in whom they choose to represent them and hold them accountable. Good options are there, I am one of the alternatives with a long-term vision for the people of St. Maarten.

Political campaigns are generally expensive, more so on this island where the candidates with funds can bombard the audience with their “message”. This plays a role, where not all the candidates can afford to pay the various media institutions fees. The end result is that it deprives the public from receiving very important information that they need in order to make a better choice. In addition to that, candidates seek endorsement from private institutions or persons, and that does not always result in being beneficial for obtaining a healthy governing structure”.

The second challenge that many of the current candidates like himself may be facing is the fact that we are part of a very controversial political arena. Corruption and mismanagements of governing entities have placed us in a very poor status, where we have to fight even harder to defend the reasons you should place your confidence in us and let us be the change and a new voice within Parliament.

“I respect everyone’s decision and opinion. Every candidate is independent within a slate. Individually we convince the voters why I should be their next representative in parliament. We have failed our people by putting self-preservation before country, and this is what I vow to change. Everywhere in the world you will encounter good and bad governance, regardless of the size of a country, and we are not the exception. However, on January 9th, you have the option of making that change.

“I have been involved in our community for years (funding projects out of my own pocket and without looking for recognition) as it is my nature to help our people unselfishly as well as dedicating my time as Volunteer Law Enforcement Officer to help protect our people.”

Mr. Brug says it best “I hope and encourage every voter to look at candidates individually and make a choice.

We have been plagued by coalition governments for years, but I believe firmly that different individuals will bring a new dynamic to the governing structure of this island and for the benefit of THE PEOPLE.

One thing I can assure you I will not allow myself to be corrupted my name and parents’ investment in me will not be tarnished. Today I would like to invite you to consider change, consider voting Brug for a better representation and a man that will fight for his people.”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/~soualiga/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29159:usp-candidate-brug-admits-to-challenges-but-encourages-you-to-vote&Itemid=504