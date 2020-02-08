Veuve Clicquot Champagne to toast the 40th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta and Veuve Clicquot Champagne, one of the leading brands from the Louis Vitton Moet Hennesy Group, has announced a sponsorship for the 2020 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. The two organizations are excited to work together to help celebrate 40 years of the event in St. Maarten.

A premier event in the Caribbean, sponsored by a premier beer brand, Heineken, only means nothing but the best Champagne would do for this celebratory year. The regatta, which takes place March 5-8, 2020, is the largest annual sailing event in the Caribbean.

Veuve Clicquot, established in 1772, carries a long history of excellence, perseverance, and innovation, characteristics that parallel the St, Maarten Heineken Regatta and its 40 years of existence. A leader in the Champagne industry, Veuve Clicquot was the first vintage champagne, created in 1810. From expansion across the globe to the creation of the first-ever Rose Champagne, Veuve Clicquot has been pushing the boundaries for hundreds of years. This advancement and strive for excellence mirror the passion and innovation in the Regatta and its desire to always do better and give its participants an experience they will never forget.

“Caribbean Liquors (CLT) is excited to partner with Heineken & SMYC by having Veuve Clicquot serve as the Official Champagne of the St Maarten Heineken Regatta.

Caribbean Liquors welcomed home Veuve Clicquot, a Moet-Hennessy family brand in January 2020 and is excited to have a such a grand opportunity to reintroduce locals and sailors from around the world to the ‘Art of Champagne’. It seemed only natural to have Veuve Clicquot serve as the Official Champagne of the St Maarten Heineken Regatta. Why you may ask? Quite simple: the Veuve Clicquot logo consists of an anchor design!

Over the years, the Regatta has been successful in attracting large numbers of visitors to the island, which stimulates business for different sectors such as restaurants, hotels and inns, taxi drivers, and more. As a local company founded in 1976, it is in our interest to participate in such an event to continue boosting the local economy. Plus, the races, concerts, and events bring both visitors and locals together to have a good time – that unity is something we can raise a glass to. Cheers!” stated Georges Greaux, Managing Director of Caribbean Liquors & Tobacco, Champagne sailing, the term used to describe perfect sailing conditions, perfectly describes this warm-wate regatta, and now it has one of the world’s leading Champagne brands to add to our list of prestigious sponsors. Distributed by Caribbean Liquors & Tobacco, Veuve Clicquot fits into the Regatta sponsor family like a glove. The addition of this world-renowned Champagne will undoubtedly add a celebratory feeling to the anniversary event.

Regatta participants will be receiving an added surprise this year as all first-place winners will be presented with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot. For the rest of the sailors, party-goers and friends and family, there will be a Champagne Bar in the Regatta village so that everyone can join in on the celebration. VIP areas will now include bottle service to add to the experience.

The Event’s Production Manager John Leone stated, “It’s great that Veuve Clicquot can join our team of premium sponsors. We welcome them into the family and look forward to celebrating with Veuve Clicquot Champagne and Ice-cold Heineken at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta this year.”

The entry list for the event is climbing steadily, and with less than a month to go before the start, organizers are confident it will be another stellar year. Classes range from the Island Time class to the Maxi with a range of boat types in between, including several Volvo Ocean Racers. Courses will accommodate these racing machines and will put them to the test in the Caribbean waters surrounding St. Maarten. Courses, Sailing Instructions, and Class allocations will be on the website as soon as the Race Committee has finalized the information.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29669:veuve-clicquot-champagne-to-toast-the-40th-st-maarten-heineken-regatta&Itemid=504