Vocational School presents two students for Regional SKILLS Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) – St Maarten Vocational Training School proudly presents two student teams that will compete in the upcoming Regional SKILLS Competition of Friday January 17 at Milton Peters College.

They will get three hours to show their tradesmanship in carpentry. The teams will compete against each other and a carpentry team from the Gwendolyn van Putten School, St. Eustatius.

In total five schools and 36 students will compete in the vocational areas of carpentry, hospitality, care, automotive technology and business.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29224:vocational-school-presents-two-students-for-regional-skills-competition&Itemid=450