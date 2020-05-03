Warning for organizers and participants of prospective street parties | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Sint Maarten Police Force see it as a necessity to once again issue another stern warning to certain members of the general public, the police said on Sunday evening. “It has been brought to our attention that a small group is once again coordinating a jump up in light of the closing of what would have been Carnival 2020 after being repeatedly warned of the dangers doing so may cause,” the police said in their statement on Sunday.

Warnings such as these are not because the police are aiming at stopping anyone’s fun, as stated in several of the addresses made by the head of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), Prime Minister Jacobs.

They serve as a means to request compliance from the community. We have all witnessed firsthand the countless lives that have been loss and masses of people that continue to battle with this COVID-19 virus. This virus is not a joke and can be caught in the simplest ways, the statement explains.

“Sint Maarten is a tiny dot compared to the rest of the world and our resources are limited. We are again asking the small group of people that refuse to comply, to rethink your decision-making process as it can cost you or someone you love their lives.

“We are in this battle together, no one is exempt from contracting the virus, and the more it spreads is the longer we have to limit movement, which will mean extended lockdowns.

“When we all come together to comply it will be the sooner, we can regain some sense of normalcy and get the country back up and running. We have done it several times after many devastating hurricanes, and we can do it again through this COVID- 19 epidemic with the help of the community.

“For those that may know someone who is involved in organizing or planning to attend these illegal gatherings, be your neighbors keeper, let them know it is wrong and the repercussions of their actions can have a tremendous impact on the economy of Sint Maarten.

“Please think before you act, anyone caught participating or planning any illegal gatherings will be arrested and fined heavily.

“At the same time, the police also want to thank the community of Sint Maarten who all comply with the described measure. You make the work easier for the Front liners, and we will get through this together.” (KPSM)

