Wettest season. August the warmest month since 1998 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – Rainfall totals for the season Sept-Oct-Nov 2020 are likely to be higher than usual in St. Maarten, the Leeward Islands, Greater Antilles, ABC Islands and western Guianas, according to a summary report by the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS).

Within the 91 days of Sept-Oct-Nov., the normal rainfall total for St. Maarten ranges from 356mm– 498mm/ 14-20in. with 39 to 48 wet days. This is the wettest season on St. Maarten with frequent heavy showers. The forecast is for 3-7 (7-day) wet spells and up to 4 very wet spells in St. Maarten this season.

Total rainfall over the past twelve (12) months was near normal. A total of 986.1 mm/39in. of rainfall was recorded at the Princess Juliana International Airport.

Total rainfall for the last three (3) months was 252.5mm/10 inches, this amount was within the normal range (210-288mm). There were six (6) days with heavy rainfall (>10mm) within that period all occurring in the last two months.

Overall temperatures were above normal for the month of August. This was the warmest August since 1998 and there were 23 hot days (>32.3oC/90o F). There were four (4) heatwave periods; the longest was 10 days. i.e. 10 consecutive days when maximum temperature was 32.3oC/90o F or above.

The average daily temperature for August was 29.3oC /85o F. The warmest days were the 13th & 17th with an average temperature of 29.9oC/86o F. The coolest day was the 22nd with an average temperature of 27.6oC/82o F. The day with the most sunshine hours was the 6th (11hrs :36min). The day with the least sunshine hours was the 22nd (1hrs:06min). The windiest day was the 22nd, with a daily average wind speed of 14 kt./ 16 mph.

The day with the highest wind gust was the 22nd with a gust of 33kt/38 mph. This was as a result of Tropical Storm Laura which passed about 80 miles south southwest of St. Maarten on the 21st. Skies were fair to partly cloudy most days in August. There were thirteen (13) days with rainfall in August with 3 days of heavy rainfall. There were 23 hot days with 11 of them being very hot days (>32.8oC/91o F). The longest heat wave was from August 11th to 21st.

