WIB alerts clients to fraudulent email in circulation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Windward Islands Bank (WIB) has alerted its clients to fraudulent and suspicious emails that are in circulation which has been classified as a phishing scam.

The phishing scam attempts to convince clients to click on a link that would lure the client to a site to obtain the banking account login credentials.

WIB has offered advice on how to spot this malicious scam.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29933:wib-alerts-clients-to-fraudulent-email-in-circulation&Itemid=451