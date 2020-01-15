WIB Announces Mortgage Campaign Winner 2019 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Win Back 1-year interest paid on your Mortgage and 25,000 Fun Mile points, was the Windward Islands Bank Ltd (WIB) Mortgage Campaign which offered very attractive loan terms for anyone looking to buy, build or renovate their home.

The campaign started on March 25, 2019 through December 31, 2019.

WIB is proud to announce that Mrs. Sue-Ellen Libretto is the lucky winner of one-year interest paid on her Mortgage and 25,000 Fun Mile points.

The Windward Island Bank Your Partners in progress.

